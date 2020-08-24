World Lead For Duplantis 6.01m And Mahuchikh 2.00m

Armand Duplantis added a centimetre to his 2020 outdoor world lead with a big first-attempt clearance at 6.01m, to take down the 5.95m meeting record set by Rodion Gataullin in 1989. He then had the bar raised to 6.15m, aiming to supplant Sergei Bubka as history’s highest vaulter outdoors.

That quest began with a solid first attempt but battling the swirling winds that affected most events throughout the afternoon, he couldn’t pull off another attempt.

Belgian Ben Broeders was second at 5.73m, a season’s best.

In the women’s high jump, Yaroslava Mahuchikh avenged her loss to compatriot Yuliya Levchenko from earlier in the week, taking the win with a third-attempt clearance at 2.00m to equal the world lead. The 18-year-old Ukrainian went on with a fine first-attempt clearance at 2.03m, a height ultimately out of her reaches today.

Levchenko topped 1.98m for the second.

Holly Bradshaw of Great Britain took the women’s pole vault after a third attempt clearance at 4.69m to collect the first Diamond League victory of her career. Angelica Bengtsson of Sweden was second at 4.62m.

World discus champion Daniel Stahl won his 12th straight competition of the season, courtesy of a 69.17m effort in the second round.