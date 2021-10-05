World Expo 2020 off to Good Start for Jamaica

World Expo 2020 Dubai is off to a good start for the Jamaican delegation, following a spectacular opening ceremony on Thursday, September 30, 2021.

The event, which runs from October 1 to March 31, 2022, is one of the biggest gatherings of nations from all over the world to showcase their products and craftsmanship while promoting the exchange of technology, trade, and culture.

Thousands of persons will descend on the United Arab Emirates (UAE) over 182 days.

Jamaica’s pavilion is conveniently located in proximity to one of the main entrances to the Expo, positioned near the main metro line in and out of the Expo grounds.

Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO) is one of the entities scheduled to join the team already in Dubai and will conduct country business briefings to secure new business partnerships, particularly in the areas of tourism and mining.

JAMPRO will also play a key role in the staging of Jamaica’s ‘Country Day,’ which is slated for February, to coincide with Reggae Month.