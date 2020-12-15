World champion long jumper Tajay Gayle recognised at Prime Minister’s Youth Awards

2019 IAAF World Champion long jumper Tajay Gayle, who received one of four awards presented for contributions to sports at the Prime Minister’s Youth Awards for Excellence on Sunday.

Gayle, 24, shocked the world in Doha, Qatar when he became the first Jamaican to win a gold medal at a global athletic event. His mark of 8.69m was a new national record and the best wind-legal jump in the world for a decade.

He said he was honoured to receive the award.

Some 70 youth were nominated for awards this year, which was presented during a virtual ceremony under the theme: ‘Resilient Through Entrepreneurship, Training Hope, Innovation, Networking and Knowledge: Rethink.’

