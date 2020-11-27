World Champion Christian Coleman Appeals Two-year Ban

2019 world100 metres champion Christian Coleman has formally appealed against his two-year ban for breaching anti-doping whereabouts rules, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said on Thursday, November 26, 2020.

CAS said it had registered Coleman’s appeal after he was banned for two years by the Athletics Integrity Unit’s (AIU) Disciplinary Tribunal last month and is set to miss next year’s Tokyo Olympics.

Coleman is challenging a two-year ban imposed last month by an independent tribunal at track and field’s Athletics Integrity Unit.

The American sprinter had three so-called “whereabouts failures” — missed tests or not updating details where sample collection officials could find him in a one-year period to trigger a doping violation.

Coleman asked for his ban, which currently rules him out of the Olympics, to “be eliminated, or in the alternative, reduced,” the court said in a statement.

Doping control officers testified before a disciplinary tribunal that they were present during the whole of the allotted hour in front of his house.

CAS also said it had registered an appeal relating to 2019 world 400 metres champion Salwa Eid Naser.

CAS said the sport’s governing body World Athletics (WA) has filed an appeal against the decision of the AIU’s Disciplinary Tribunal to clear the Bahrain runner of committing an anti-doping rule violation (ADRV) by missing out-of-competition tests.