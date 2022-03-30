World Athletics Seeking Hosts for Relays 2024 to Serve as Official Trials for Paris Olympics

World Athletics invites candidates to apply to host the World Athletics Relays 2024 – which will now become the official relay trials event for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The two-day event represents a make-or-break opportunity for national teams as they compete in five Olympic relay disciplines including women’s 4x100m and 4x400m, men’s 4x100m and 4x400m, as well as the mixed team 4x400m.

This event showcases the thrills and sometimes spills unique to relays. It evokes drama, suspense, and celebration. The knock-out format will add to this excitement, calling for truly inspired team performances as the anticipation and expectations build toward the Paris Olympic Games.

A World Athletics Relays 2024 Bid Guide offering more information about the event, including the projected budget, as well as the economic, social, reputational, and environmental impact of the event is now available. World Athletics requests interested parties to review the Bid Guide and complete a Pre-Qualification Form before the submission deadline on 1 June 2022.

