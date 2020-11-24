World Athletics Announces Finalists for Male World Athlete of the Year 2020

World Athletics on Monday, November 23, 2020, announced the names of the five finalists for the Male World Athlete of the Year 2020 with just 11 days to go until the World Athletics Awards.

In spite of the many challenges presented by the global Covid-19 pandemic this year, the five athletes, who represent five countries and three area associations have excelled, producing brilliant performances across nearly all athletics disciplines in 2020.

The finalists are:

2019 world 10,000m champion Joshua Cheptegei of Uganda broke world records at 5000m (12:35.36), 10,000m (26:11.00) and 5km on the roads (12:51). The 24-year-old was fourth at the World Athletics Half Marathon Championships on his debut over the distance.

American Ryan Crouser was undefeated in 10 shot put competitions. The 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics champion 22.91m world-leading the performance moved him to equal third on the world all-time list.

Armand “Mondo” Duplantis of Sweden broke the world record in the pole vault twice (6.17m and 6.18m) and produced the highest outdoor vault of all time (6.15m), the 21-year-old Swedish American undefeated in 16 competitions.

Germany Johannes Vetter won eight of his nine javelin competitions. He threw a world-leading 97.76m, the second farthest throw in history.

Karsten Warholm of Norway ran a world-leading 46.87 in the 400m hurdles, the second-fastest performance in history. He undefeated in nine 400m/400m hurdles races and set world best of 33.78 in 300m hurdles.

The male and female World Athletes of the Year will be announced live at the World Athletics Awards 2020 to be staged as a virtual event on Saturday, December 5, 2020 and streamed live on the World Athletics YouTube channel, its Facebook page and via Twitter.

Voting procedure for 2020 World Athletes of the Year A three-way voting process determined the finalists.

The World Athletics Council and the World Athletics Family cast their votes by email, while fans voted online via our social media platforms. The Council’s vote counted for 50% of the result, while the Athletics Family’s votes and the public votes each counted for 25% of the final result.

Voting for the Male World Athlete of the Year closed on November 15.