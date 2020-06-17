World 100m Champion Christian Coleman Provisionally Suspended after Third Missed Drugs Test

World 100m champion Christian Coleman, is facing a two-year ban that would rule him out of next year’s Olympic after being formally charged with missing three drugs tests in 12 months by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU).

The 24-year-old, American, has disputed the third whereabouts failure, on December 9, 2019, which has been confirmed by the AIU.

Coleman, who easily won the 100m gold medal in Doha last year, admitted that while he was not at home when the drug control officer knocked on his door, he was Christmas shopping “five minutes away” and the testers “didn’t even bother to call me”.

“I have never and will never use performance-enhancing supplements or drugs,” Coleman posted on social media.

“I am willing to take a drug test every single day for the rest of my career for all I care to prove my innocence.

“I have nothing to hide but it’s not possible to show that if I’m not even given a chance to.”

Coleman says he has been contacted by phone “literally every other time” he has been tested and claimed the AIU tester wrote an incorrect address on his unsuccessful attempt form.

The AIU does not regard Coleman’s explanation for the missing test as a defence, as it is not their policy to call an athlete if they’re not at the designated address.

According to the AIU’s out-of-competition testing guidelines, athletes are accountable for missed tests if they are not at their specified location for the one-hour period they have stated.

If they are not at the location, the tester must wait for the full 60 minutes before leaving.

Coleman almost missed the 2019 world championships because of a whereabouts violation only for the US Anti-Doping Agency to drop its charges against him the advice of the World Anti-Doping Agency. He controversially escaped punishment because of a technicality under anti-doping rules, which state the date of a first missed test should be pushed back to the first day of a testing quarter.

Three whereabouts failures in a 12-month period can result in a ban of up to two years by the AIU.

“The system must change,” said Coleman.

“I thought the point of the organisation was to keep the sport clean by testing everyone and catching cheaters, not attempt to catch people when they’re not home and make no attempt to actually test them and mess with the livelihoods of people who are clearly not doping.

“This isn’t justice for anybody.”

The AIU has not yet responded to Coleman’s claims.

Earlier this month, Bahraini world 400m champion Salwa Eid Naser was provisionally suspended after missing four doping tests.