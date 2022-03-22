Workshop On Underage Gambling Prevention March 23

Parents are being invited to participate in a free workshop on underage gambling, scheduled to take place on Wednesday, March 23, beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the Girl Guides Association of Jamaica, in Kingston.

The workshop, being hosted by the Betting, Gaming and Lotteries Commission (BGLC), in collaboration with RISE Life Management Services and the Council of Voluntary Social Services (CVSS), will be held under the theme ‘Underage Gambling a fi wi business fi true’.

To secure a space, interested persons are being asked to register by calling 876-906-0065 or by sending an email to [email protected]

Manager, Corporate Affairs and Communications at BGLC, Jeanette Lewis, told JIS News that many parents are unaware of how gambling is or might be affecting their children or how it can affect them in the future.

“The workshop is intended to sensitise parents about underage gambling prevention and equip them with the tools to address this issue with their children,” Ms. Lewis added.

She informed that presenters will cover topics such as signs of adolescent gambling activity, consequences of participating in underage gambling, activities that young people can do instead of participating in gambling, myths and facts about gambling, the problems associated with gambling, and general responsible gambling principles.

Ms. Lewis further noted that the BGLC’s vision for Jamaica is for there to be a society in which “gambling providers apply principles of responsible gaming when they deliver their services to consumers, but also importantly that gambling and the potential harm of gambling have a minimal negative impact on the public”.

The BGLC is the regulator for Jamaica’s gaming industry. Its mandate includes oversight of the operation of betting, gaming and the conduct of lotteries. The Commission grants permits, licences and approvals to persons or entities considered fit and proper to conduct betting, gaming and lottery activities.

The Commission also protects the public from unfair, unscrupulous and illegal gambling activities, while encouraging those who participate in gambling to always practise responsible gaming.