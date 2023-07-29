Worker narrowly escapes being bitten by 600-pound alligator named Elvis during feeding time

He almost bit the hand that fed him.

A Colorado man narrowly escaped being bitten by a 12-foot, 600-pound alligator named Elvis as he attempted to feed a raw turkey to the massive reptile.

The close call happened at Colorado Gator Farm in Mosca, when an employee known only as Chad can be seen stepping into the water to feed Elvis a raw turkey, video posted Monday on the park’s Facebook page shows.

Chad is holding the turkey as he slips into the water, where Elvis charges at him and snaps at his leg.

“Over the weekend Elvis had a hard time deciding if he wanted to eat turkey or Chad’s legs,” the park, which is located in Alamosa County, wrote.

“Who knew a 12 ft 600lb alligator could run so fast.”

The scary scene was captured on video.
Reporter Matt Kroschel from KKTV, a television station in Colorado Springs, happened to be at the park that day and witnessed the scary moment firsthand.

“I watched this happen in person Saturday when we were visiting and still jump when I see the video replay,” he commented on the Facebook post. “Dude was lucky.”

 

 

SOURCE: New york post

