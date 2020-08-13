Worker from a Prominent Car Dealership Charged In St. James

Investigators from St. James have arrested and charged a worker from a

prominent car dealership and another man in relation to an incident that took place at a business

place in Montego Bay, St. James on Friday, July 31.

Twenty-five-year-old Lennox Blair, a service advisor of West Village, Bogue in St. James has

been charged with Larceny as a Servant while 22-year-old Denghal Gunn otherwise called

‘Junior’, of Florence Hall in Trelawny is charged with Receiving Stolen Property.

Reports are that about 4:12 p.m., Blair—acting outside of his portfolio—created a document that

gave him access to a spare part for a BMW x4 motor vehicle valued at just over JM$730,000. He

submitted the document and was reportedly seen on the surveillance camera removing the spare

part from the workshop.

The matter was reported to the Police and on Thursday, August 6 Blair was arrested and placed in

custody following a report to the police.

Investigations continued and on Sunday, August 8, Gunn, who bought the spare part for

JM$200,000 allegedly knowing it was stolen or unlawfully obtained, was arrested and placed in

custody. They were both charged on Monday, August 10.

Blair and Gunn are scheduled to appear before the St. James Parish Court on Wednesday, August

26.