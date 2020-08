One woman was charged with Arson after she set a three-bedroom dwelling

on Burnside Road, Preston Hill in St. Mary ablaze on Tuesday, August 4.

Charged is 31-year-old Vanessa Haye of Hampstead Street in the parish.

Reports from the Port Maria Police are that about 10:00 a.m., Haye allegedly went to her

boyfriend’s home and set it on fire, destroying it. She was later apprehended and charged.

She is to appear before the St. Mary Parish Court on Thursday, September 10, 2020.