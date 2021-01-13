Work Underway to Renovate Manchester Parish Court

The Justice Ministry is now undertaking work to renovate the Manchester Parish Court, following damage to the upper storey of the historic building in a fire.

The building is scheduled for operationalisation in the first quarter of the 2021/22 Financial Year and will accommodate a dedicated Family Court for the parish comprising a court room; Judges’ Chambers; office and administrative spaces; restroom facilities; and a receptionist/lobby area.

Scope of work for the project includes repairing the fire-damaged section of the roof; upgrading the electrical and mechanical systems; and retrofitting and renovating approximately 6,000 square feet of gross floor area.

The contract for the construction is valued at approximately $50 million.

Justice Minister Delroy Chuck notes the building will be enhanced to include child-friendly waiting and holding areas. “We are working assiduously to ensure that our courts have the calibre of amenities that can withstand scrutiny in any jurisdiction, and allow for comfort and efficiency as Jamaicans conduct their business,” he said.

At the same time, the Justice Ministry continues its programme to upgrade and regularly maintain justice infrastructure across the island. Extensive repairs to the St James Parish Court were recently completed, and major repairs and renovations continue at the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions; the Supreme Court (Roof repair); the Kingston and St Andrew Criminal Court; as well as Justice Centres island-wide.

The Justice Ministry is expecting to spend over half a billion dollars on improvements to justice sector built environment during the current fiscal year.