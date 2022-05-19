Work Begins On National Labour Day Project

National Labour Day Project
National Labour Day Project

Refurbishing work has begun at Mandela Park in Half-Way Tree, Kingston, the site selected as the National Labour Day project.

Labour Day will be observed on Monday, May 23, under the theme ‘Re-igniting a Nation for Greatness – Protect our Heritage and Environment’. The slogan is ‘Mek Jamaica Cris an Clean’.

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, announced the project earlier this week.

“It would be appropriate to start the refurbishing of Mandela Park when we celebrate our 60th and when we are recognising our brothers and sisters across the world,” she said in a press release.

This year’s Labour Day coincides with the 60th anniversary of Jamaica’s Independence, under the theme ‘Re-igniting a Nation for Greatness’.

Head of the Project Planning Sub-Committee, Edmarine Lowe-Ching, told JIS News that pre-Labour Day work began on Monday, May 16.

Work at the park involved the trimming of trees by workers of the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA).

She said that other activities will involve the removal of unwanted vegetation in the park and the restoration of a gate to construct a ramp for vehicles entering the venue.

“We want to apply topsoil to the planter boxes in the park and other green areas, because the area is very dry and some of the soil has been washed away and the plants are out of control,” she noted.

Additionally, she said there are plans to replace the gate signs and the garbage containers.

Mrs. Lowe-Ching explained that activities on Labour Day will include painting, spreading of topsoil and the replacement of plants.

She said that post-Labour Day activities at the park will involve electrical and plumbing works and repairs of the bathroom facilities.

“These are things that can’t be done for Labour Day, because of the time constraints, but a lot of plumbing works and restoration works needs to be done within the park and those will take place after Labour Day,” she added.

WRITTEN BY: E. HARTMAN RECKORD
SOURCE: JIS news

