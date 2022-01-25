Work Advanced On New Kitchen At Hanover Infirmary

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, says work on a new kitchen at the Hanover Infirmary in Lucea is almost 75 per cent completed.

The kitchen, being constructed at a cost of approximately $12 million, will replace the old facility, which was closed by the Public Health Department.

Mr. McKenzie, who toured the project site on Friday (January 21) told journalists that the work has been going at a “brisk pace”.

Minister McKenzie said that once completed, the new kitchen will be properly furnished at an additional cost.

“Despite the early challenges of the coronavirus (COVID-19), they have maintained a very high standard. I am really pleased with what I have seen, so far, and looking forward to the completion of the kitchen so that we can get back to full normality,” he said.

The Minister said that the work must be done in adherence with the coronavirus (COVID-19) safety protocols, “so, if anybody who comes here to work is sneezing, coughing or showing any signs of anything, they aren’t going to be allowed to come on the premise”.

“These are the [measures] we have set up for all the infirmaries where we have work taking place… and if we go over by a week, by a month, I am not going to be unhappy about that. The safety of the residents come first,” he added.

In the meantime, Mr. McKenzie lauded the work of staff at the Hanover Infirmary.

“This infirmary continues to maintain a very high standard and it is one of the infirmaries in the country that I am very pleased with because the maintenance that has been provided by the staff, the matron and the Poor Relief Department is very commendable,” he pointed out.

“This (the Hanover Infirmary) is one of the newer institutions that were built, and it is one of the better-run and kept facilities,” he added.

During his visit to Hanover, the Minister also toured the town of Lucea, which was selected to be a part of the Government’s ‘Paint the City, Paint the Town’ project.

The initiative is expected to generate employment through beautification, mural painting, street-sign installation, and the improvement of selected markets.