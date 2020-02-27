Woman’s Body Found in Barrel in Downtown, Kingston

Latest Jamaica News, Kingston (McKoy’s News): The Kingston police have now launched a manhunt for two young men, who ran from a location in the downtown area on Wednesday night, leaving behind a barrel containing the body of a dead female.

Reports by the police are that about 8:45 p.m., members of the police team saw the two young men, believed to be about 17 or 18 years old, pushing a handcart at the corner of Pechon and Beckford Street, in downtown Kingston.

The police team realized that the boys started to act suspicious and approached them, and instructed them to stop.

The boys failed to comply and instead they fled the scene leaving the handcart behind. A search of a barrel which was on the handcart led to the gruesome discovery of a female’s body.

The police say the body which is believed to be in its early twenties, had its hands and feet bound and was stuffed in the barrel beneath some garbage.