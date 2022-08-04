Woman’s Assault Case Referred to Alternative Dispute Resolution

A St. James woman accused of assaulting another had her case referred to mediation following her appearance in the St. James Parish Court on Wednesday.

When Abigail Brown came before parish judge Kaysha Grant, who was presiding over the case, she entered a not guilty plea to assault occasioning bodily harm.

The specifics of the case were not revealed to the court, but it is claimed that Brown assaulted the complainant during a dispute between the two.

At the hearing on Wednesday, the complainant expressed a desire in mediation, to which Brown agreed.

A mediation order was subsequently made and Brown’s bail was extended until September 15.

The courts have made an effort to encourage people who come before them with cases involving certain types of minor disputes to seek alternative conflict resolution methods such as restorative justice and mediation.

The parties discuss their differences during the mediation sessions, and if that option fails, the case will return to the courts for trial. In any scenario, the parties must return to court to disclose the outcome of the mediation process.