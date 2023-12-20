Woman who said her murdered family "didn't deserve this" in 2015 is now arrested in their killings

In 2015, Amy Vilardi gave emotional interviews to local TV stations after her four elderly family members were killed in a Halloween attack in their South Carolina home, saying they “didn’t deserve this.”

Now Vilardi and her husband have been charged in their killings.

Amy and Rosmore “Ross” Vilardi ANDERSON COUNTY SHERIFF

Amy and Rosmore “Ross” Vilardi remained jailed Tuesday in Anderson County on four counts of murder each, authorties said. They have a preliminary court hearing scheduled for Feb. 20.

The case hadn’t been added to the state’s online court records system as of Tuesday, and a spokesperson for the county sheriff’s office said the agency has not identified an attorney who might speak on their behalf. In interviews with news outlets since the killings, the couple has said they are innocent.

During a news conference Friday to announce the charges, Sheriff Chad McBride declined to say why they were brought so long after the killings, adding that such details would be reserved for court.

