Woman To Stand Trial For Drug Exportation Via Courier Service

A September 23 trial date has been set for a St. James woman who attempted to ship cocaine overseas using an overseas courier.

Shannoya Stewart appeared before the St. James Parish Court on Friday, June 17 charged with possession, dealing and attempting to export cocaine.

When the matter was called up for mention before presiding parish judge Sasha Smith-Ashley, the court was told that the forensic certificate and the arresting officer’s statement were still outstanding.

The judge then scheduled the trial date for September 23, when the outstanding documents are expected to be placed on the prosecution’s case file.

Stewart, who is in custody on other charges, did not appear in court on Friday.

Investigators allege that on February 8, 2021, Stewart visited the DHL office in St. James, where she paid to ship a package that was later discovered to contain cocaine.