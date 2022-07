Woman Stabbed to Death During Dispute in Trelawny

A woman is now in police custody, following the stabbing death of another woman in Coopers Pen in Trelawny on Saturday, July 17.

Dead is Tamara Thompson of Bag City in Coopers Pen.

According to authorities, Thompson and another woman got into a heated dispute around 6:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Thompson was stabbed during the confrontation.

The police were alerted and Thompson was transported to hospital where she was pronounced dead.