Woman Slain in Rygin King’s Shoot-up Identified

The woman killed in the attack that left Rygin King dead has been identified as Sashalee Blackwood, 28-year-old customer service representative of Irwin Meadows, St James.

Ms Blackwood who is said to have been Rygin King’s girlfriend was shot in Westmoreland Sunday afternoon when a gunman opened fire on a group travelling with the 25-year-old artiste. They had stopped on the roadside to attend to a collision when another car drove up and a passenger alighted and opened fire.

The dance hall artiste whose birth name is Matthew Smith was also shot as was another male entertainer whose name has not been released.

Police have linked the shooting to a gang feud involving men from Norwood, St James.

