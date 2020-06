A woman is dead after a robber who was refused sex shot and killed her, in Trelawny.

Dead is Tamara Geddes, believed to be in her 30s.

Reports are that the woman and her daughter were at home, in Retrieve near Falmouth, Friday evening when a gunman entered and demanded cash and cell phones. After the woman gave the thief her phone and some cash, he demanded sex.

She refused and told him to leave her and daughter alone. He then shot her and fled.

The Falmouth police are investigating