Woman Shot Dead, Three Others Injured in Red Hills Road Drive-by Shooting

A woman was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting that occurred on Red Hills Road in St Andrew on Tuesday night.

The deceased has been identified as 40-year-old Shereen Pinnock, of a Red Hills Road address.

Two men in their forties and a 34-year-old hairdresser were also injured during the incident.

The shooting occurred on Tuesday night just before 9:00 p.m., according to the Corporate Communication Unit.