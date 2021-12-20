Woman Shot Dead, Man Injured in Bamboo, St Ann

Spot Valley Gunshot Victim Dies at Hospital

A woman was shot and killed and a man wounded, following an attack by gunmen in the peaceful rural community of Hazelwood in Bamboo, St Ann, on Saturday night.

The deceased has been identified as Sue-Ann Forbes, 35, of Hazelwood in the parish.

Reports are that at about 11:50pm, Forbes and the man were walking along the roadway in the community, when a car with men pulled up and opened fire hitting them.

Forbes and the man were rushed to hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

The injured man  is undergoing treatment at hospital. His condition remains unknown at this time.

 

