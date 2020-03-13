Woman shot dead by serial robbers

Jamaica News: A woman was shot and killed after a deadly encounter with men who have been on a rampage in sections of Greater Portmore, St. Catherine.

The woman, whose identity is not yet known, was shot and killed in front of her home on Thursday, March 11, 2020.

According to voice notes being circulated on social media, the woman was shot dead by men who have been on a spree of crimes in the area. The voice notes suggested the men have committed at least 2 robbers before the shooting death of the woman.

The circumstances as to why she was shot are not yet known.

It is alleged that the men escaped in a black station wagon Subaru with foreign license plates.

The police have confirmed the death of the woman and is currently investigating the case.

News Reporter: Marc Lodge