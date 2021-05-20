Woman set Ablaze by Jealous Boyfriend Great River, Hanover

A Hanover woman is now at the hospital suffering from first degree burns to her body, while a man who is said to be her boyfriend, his being sought by the police, after he allegedly threw gasoline all over her body, and set her on fire out of an act of jealousy, on Wednesday afternoon, May 19.

Reports are that the female who operates a car wash and bar along Great River main road in Hanover, was at her business place shortly after 4:00 pm when her boyfriend accused her of having an affair.

He then rushed for a container of gasoline, which he used to throw all over her body, before setting her, and the building, on fire.

He then walked from the premises which burst into flames. The woman managed to run from the fire, but not before suffering major burnt all over her body.

She was rescued by residents who swiftly gathered at the location, and managed to put out the fire on her body.

The boyfriend, after discovering that his girlfriend did not perish in the fire, ran from the scene and made his escape along the banks of the great river.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, the wounded woman was rushed to the Noel Holmes Hospital in Lucea, where she was treated, and admitted in critical condition.

