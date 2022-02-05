Woman Police Officer Arrested for Drug Trafficking and Fraud in USA

The police High command have confirmed that a female member of the Jamaica Constabulary Force has been suspended with immediate effect, following her arrest on criminal charges in the United States of America on Friday, February 4.

She has been identified as 42-year-old Shelian Allen, a female Constable attached to the Zone of Special Operations in St James.

Reports by the police are that Allen was arrested by Members of the Homeland Security Investigation Team shortly after arriving in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in the USA.

The Jamaican Authorities say Allen has been charged for alleged wire fraud, mail fraud and drug trafficking.