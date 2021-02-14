Woman Perish in Fatal Collision

Woman Perish in Fatal Collision
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
The Shady Grove police in St Catherine has commenced an investigation surrounding the circumstances which led to a motor vehicle accident that claimed the life of a female, along the Lluidas Vale main road, in the parish, on Friday, February 12.

The victim has been identified as Sashane Berry, of Orange Shield, also in Linstead, St Catherine.

Reports from the Shady Grove police are that about 11:00 pm, residents alerted the police that a grey Nissan motor car has run off a section of the roadway, and crashed into a nearby embankment.

The lawmen responded, and upon arrival, they noticed that Berry who received multiple injuries, was still trapped inside the vehicle.

She was later removed and rushed to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The police are asking persons who may have witnessed the crash to contact the Shady Grove police at 876-903-6218 or the Spanish Town police at 876-984-2305.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....