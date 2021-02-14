Woman Perish in Fatal Collision

The Shady Grove police in St Catherine has commenced an investigation surrounding the circumstances which led to a motor vehicle accident that claimed the life of a female, along the Lluidas Vale main road, in the parish, on Friday, February 12.

The victim has been identified as Sashane Berry, of Orange Shield, also in Linstead, St Catherine.

Reports from the Shady Grove police are that about 11:00 pm, residents alerted the police that a grey Nissan motor car has run off a section of the roadway, and crashed into a nearby embankment.

The lawmen responded, and upon arrival, they noticed that Berry who received multiple injuries, was still trapped inside the vehicle.

She was later removed and rushed to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The police are asking persons who may have witnessed the crash to contact the Shady Grove police at 876-903-6218 or the Spanish Town police at 876-984-2305.