Woman Murdered, Man Shot and Injured at Party in Crawl, St Catherine

A woman was shot dead, and a man shot and injured, at a party being held along a section of Crawl main road, in Riverdale District , St Catherine, on Sunday, August 6.
The deceased has been identified as 31-year-old Shelisa Hylton, also of Riverdale District.
Reports are that about 4:30am, Hylton and the male victim were coming from a party being held in the community, when a motor vehicle drove up beside them.
One man alighted from the vehicle and brandished a firearm and opened fire, hitting Hylton and the male victim multiple times.
The police were summoned and upon arrival, both victims were discovered lying in a pool of blood with multiple gunshot wounds.
They were rushed to hospital, where Hylton was pronounced dead, and the man treated and admitted in serious condition.