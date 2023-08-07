Woman Murdered, Man Shot and Injured at Party in Crawl, St Catherine

Leave a Comment / By / August 7, 2023
A woman was shot dead, and a man shot and injured, at a party being held along a section of Crawl main road, in Riverdale District , St Catherine, on Sunday, August 6.
The deceased has been identified as 31-year-old Shelisa Hylton, also of Riverdale District.
Reports are that about 4:30am, Hylton and the male victim were coming from a party being held in the community, when a motor vehicle drove up beside them.
One man alighted from the vehicle and brandished a firearm and opened fire, hitting Hylton and the male victim multiple times.
The police were summoned and upon arrival, both victims were discovered lying in a pool of blood with multiple gunshot wounds.
They were rushed to hospital, where Hylton was pronounced dead, and the man treated and admitted in serious condition.

Leave a Reply

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com

%d bloggers like this: