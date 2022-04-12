Woman Murdered, Family Injured in Spanish Town, St Catherine

Detectives attached to the Spanish Town police are investigating the circumstance surrounding the shooting death of a woman, and the shooting and wounding of her husband and her son, at their home Mansfield Avenue, Spanish Town, St Catherine, on Monday, April 11.

The dead woman has been identified as 52-year-old Andria Michelle-Young, also of Mansfield Avenue, Spanish Town.

Reports from the Spanish Town police are that about 1:00 am, Young and her family were at home in bed, when men armed with high-powered weapons forced their way inside the house and shot all three occupants.

The injured victims were rushed to hospital, where young was pronounced dead, and her husband and son treated and admitted in serious condition.