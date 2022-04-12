Woman Murdered, Family Injured in Spanish Town, St Catherine

Firearm And Ammunition In Anchovy, ST. James
Firearm And Ammunition In Anchovy, ST. James

Detectives attached to the Spanish Town police are investigating the circumstance surrounding the shooting death of a woman, and the shooting and wounding of her husband and her son, at their home Mansfield Avenue, Spanish Town, St Catherine, on Monday, April 11.

The dead woman has been identified as 52-year-old Andria Michelle-Young, also of Mansfield Avenue, Spanish Town.

Reports from the Spanish Town police are that about 1:00 am, Young and her family were at home in bed, when men armed with high-powered weapons forced their way inside the house and shot all three occupants.

The injured victims were rushed to hospital, where young was pronounced dead, and her husband and son treated and admitted in serious condition.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Lyrically Badd - We Up Now (Official Music Video)​

Nuh Frighten by Rhemii Ice (Audio Visual) 2022​

Smokey - Take The Pain (Official Video)

Rhemii Ice Recording Artiste

Chikie Grainz - Dreams Like Me (Official Video)

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com