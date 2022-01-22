Woman Murdered at Supreme Ventures Outlet in St Catherine

A woman was shot and killed by armed men inside a Supreme Ventures outlet, in St Catherine, on Friday morning, January 21.
The deceased has been identified as 25-year-old Sharane Stephenson, of a St Catherine address.
Reports are that shortly after 10:00am, the now deceased was working inside a cash pot outlet, when armed men entered the establishment and shot her multiple times.
The gunmen escaped in the area, and the wounded woman was rushed to hospital, where she died whilst being treated.

