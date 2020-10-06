Woman Murdered At Her Business Place In Williamsfield, Manchester

Jamaica News: Forty-seven-year-old bar owner Wendy Harrison was on Monday afternoon, October 5, shot dead by a gunman at her establishment in Williamsfield, Manchester.

The police say the gunman entered Harrison’s premises and fired several shots, one of which hit her in the head.

Just over a week ago businessman Dane Simpson was shot at his family’s jerk centre also in Williamsfield and his firearm stolen. His father was shot and injured in the incident.

The police say based on preliminary investigations, the killings are not linked.

