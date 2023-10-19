Woman Missing From Kingston

Fifty-one-year-old Judith Allen of Maxfield Avenue, Kingston 13 has been
missing since Friday, October 13.
She is of dark complexion, stout build and about 157 centimetres (5 feet 2 inches) tall.
Reports from the Trench Town Police are that Allen was last seen at home wearing a blue dress.
All efforts to contact her have proven futile.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Judith Allen is being asked to contact the Trench Town
Police at 876-948-8243, the 119 Police Emergency number or the nearest police station.