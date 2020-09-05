Woman killed in St Elizabeth crash

A woman was killed in a traffic crash in St Elizabeth on Friday, September 4.

Dead is 36-year-old Melisha Porter, a hotel worker of Shrewsbury district in the parish.

Reports are that about 1:30 p.m., Porter was driving her motor car on the Hodge main road

when it is alleged that she lost control of the vehicle, which overturned and crashed into a

fence. Reports are that the road was wet and the car skidded. Ms Porter was thrown from the

vehicle, which reportedly fell on top of her. Porter sustained multiple injuries and was

assisted to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.