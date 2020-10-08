Woman killed in crash

Pedal Cyclist Killed in Vehicular Collision in St. Catherine
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

A seventy-five-year-old taxi operator was warned for prosecution following a
fatal crash which claimed the life of a woman on the Dunn’s River main road in
St. Ann on Monday, October 5.

Dead is Donnette Smith of Steer Town in St. Ann.

Reports from the Ocho Rios Police are that about 3:30 p.m., a Toyota Corolla
driven by the elderly man with Smith aboard was heading towards Ocho Rios
when on reaching a section of the roadway the driver lost control of the vehicle.
It collided with a Toyota Axio motorcar travelling in the opposite direction.
They were assisted to hospital where Smith was pronounced dead on arrival and
the driver treated.

Investigations are ongoing.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....