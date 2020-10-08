Woman killed in crash

A seventy-five-year-old taxi operator was warned for prosecution following a

fatal crash which claimed the life of a woman on the Dunn’s River main road in

St. Ann on Monday, October 5.

Dead is Donnette Smith of Steer Town in St. Ann.

Reports from the Ocho Rios Police are that about 3:30 p.m., a Toyota Corolla

driven by the elderly man with Smith aboard was heading towards Ocho Rios

when on reaching a section of the roadway the driver lost control of the vehicle.

It collided with a Toyota Axio motorcar travelling in the opposite direction.

They were assisted to hospital where Smith was pronounced dead on arrival and

the driver treated.

Investigations are ongoing.