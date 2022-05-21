Woman Killed at Mother’s Nine-Night in St Catherine

A woman was shot dead at her mother’s wake in Central Village, St Catherine last night (Friday, May 20), after arriving on the island on Thursday to attend her mother’s funeral.

The deceased has been identified as Marcia Dillion, 59, of Central Village and a Massachusetts address in the United States of America.

According to reports, shortly after 9 p.m., gunmen opened fire on a group of people at a nine-night. When the shooting subsided, three people were found suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victims were transported to the Spanish Town Hospital, where Dillion was pronounced dead and the two other victims were admitted in critical but stable condition.

St. Catherine North Police are conducting an investigation.