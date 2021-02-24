Woman in Viral Video on Social Media Beating Man with Machete, has been Arrested and Charged

Detectives in Savanna-la-mar, Westmoreland, say they have arrested and charged the woman who was recently caught on a video which has been circulating on social media, where she is seen beating a man with a machete, during an incident which occurred in Petersfield, on Sunday, February 7.

The accused who has since been charged with Assault Occasioning Bodily Harm, has been identified as 40-year-old Shernette Beckford, a vendor of Pullet Lane, also in Petersfield, Westmoreland.

In the video, Beckford was seen with a machete which she used to inflict blows on the male, who made a report to the police on Saturday, February 13, and an investigation launched.

She was arrested on Tuesday, February 23, and subsequently charged, and his booked to appear before the Westmoreland Parish Court on Tuesday, March 16.

