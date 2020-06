A woman shot when Rygin King was attacked this afternoon is dead.

Police are reporting that the woman was one of three, including Rygin King, shot in Westmoreland.

Reports are that the Montego Bay-based dancehall artiste had stopped along the roadside to attend to a car problem when a car drove up and men emerged and fire on them.

Three were hit, including Rygin King. They were rushed to hospital where the woman succumbed to her wounds.