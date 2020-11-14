Woman in custody in beating of teen

Police say one of the women who alleged beat a teen leaving her battling for life in hospital has turned herself in.

McKoy’s News reported earlier that the 17-year-old student, Marsha Korna, had gone to an illegal party in the Papine area where she was attacked by up to six women. This was after one of the women said she did not like how Marsha was looking at her.

The police, in a release Friday afternoon said the two females were beaten at the event. They said the St Andrew North Police are investigating the serious wounding of a 17-year-old girl and a 29-year-old woman at an illegal party on Boysie Lane off Barbican Road, Kingston 8 on Saturday, November 7.

The release said lawmen at the Grants Pen Police Station responded to an event being held at the location about 7:45 p.m. On arrival of the officers, a laptop was seized and all patrons who had gathered at the party were instructed to leave.

On Sunday, November 8, a report was received by the Police of the teen and another woman being beaten and stabbed by a group of women at the same location the previous night. Both were taken to hospital the night of the incident, where the teen was admitted in serious condition and the other woman treated and released.

On Friday, November 13, one of the suspects – a woman – turned herself in to the police and is currently being interviewed.

McKoy’s News reported that several photos of the women suspected of the beating have been posted on social media.