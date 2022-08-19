Woman in Court for Using Fake COVID-19 Vaccination Card at Medical Facility

A St. James woman will learn in October whether the findings of a court-ordered social enquiry report will affect the sentence she receives for presenting a medical facility with a fake COVID-19 vaccination card.

The charge of uttering a forged document was brought against Kerry-Ann Henderson in the St. James Parish Court on Wednesday.

According to court documents, on August 4, Henderson attended the Montego Bay Clinic on Queens Street and presented a COVID-19 vaccination card that had a number of irregularities and was not registered in their database.

It was later discovered that the card was fraudulent.

Henderson’s attorney, Albert Morgan, requested a social enquiry report, and her bail was extended until October 5 when the case will be heard again in court.

