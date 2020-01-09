Woman Held with Ganja on Railway Lane

Latest Jamaica News, Montego Bay (McKoy’s News): A female waitress was arrested and charged by the police on Wednesday afternoon after she was caught with over one and a half-pound of ganja, along Railway Lane in Montego Bay, St James, on Wednesday.

Facing charges of possession of and dealing in ganja is 31-year-old Nicolette Hayes, otherwise called “Browning” waitress of Catherine Mount, also in St James.

Reports by the police are that about 4:00 p.m., a police team was on patrol in the community, when Hayes was observed sitting on the sidewalk of the roadway picking vegetable matter resembling ganja, from a cardboard box.

She was approached and investigations revealed that the box contained ganja weighing approximately 1 1/2 pounds. The accused woman was taken into custody, and subsequently slapped with charges.