Woman Held with Ganja in Negril, Westmoreland

77-year-old Charged for Ganja Possession in Montego Bay
The Negril police in Westmoreland have arrested and female in connection with the seizure of four pounds of ganja, during an operation carried out at Red Ground, Negril, on Tuesday, March 2.

The accused has been identified as 45-year-old Desrine Campbell, also of Negril address, and she has been charged with Possession of Ganja and Dealing in Ganja.

Reports by the police are that about 4:00 pm, lawmen carried out an operation at a premises occupied by the female.

During a search of the house, the police seized four pounds of ganja, and Campbell was arrested and charged in connection with the seizure.

