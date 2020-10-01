Woman Held With 5 Pounds Of Cocaine At Airport

A woman has been arrested after attempting to smuggle five pounds of cocaine on a flight leaving the island, from Sangster International Airport, on Tuesday, September 29.

Reports are that 11:55 a.m., a canine team was conducting a security screening of baggage for an outgoing flight, when they were alerted to the luggage belonging to the suspect. A search of the suitcase revealed a false compartment containing the illicit drug. Further checks, led the officers to the suspect’s handbag she was carrying, which also contained cocaine.

She was subsequently arrested on reasonable suspicion of breaches of the Dangerous Drugs Act.

Investigations are ongoing.