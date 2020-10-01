Woman Held With 5 Pounds Of Cocaine At Airport

TWO ST. ELIZABETH FARMERS HELD WITH COCAINE
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

A woman has been arrested after attempting to smuggle five pounds of cocaine on a flight leaving the island, from Sangster International Airport, on Tuesday, September 29.

Reports are that 11:55 a.m., a canine team was conducting a security screening of baggage for an outgoing flight, when they were alerted to the luggage belonging to the suspect. A search of the suitcase revealed a false compartment containing the illicit drug. Further checks, led the officers to the suspect’s handbag she was carrying, which also contained cocaine.

She was subsequently arrested on reasonable suspicion of breaches of the Dangerous Drugs Act.

Investigations are ongoing.

Feeding Programme - Le Antonio's Foundation

Feeding Programme – Le Antonio’s Foundation

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....