Woman hands baby to random couple at Hollywood restaurant, says she can’t care for infant

A California couple brought a baby to police after a woman handed it over to them while they dined at a Hollywood restaurant and told them she could no longer care for the infant, authorities said.

The woman approached the couple just after midnight Tuesday as they ate at Chris N Eddy’s on Sunset Boulevard, KTLA reported.

The unidentified woman handed the couple her 1-month-old infant and told them she could no longer care for him or her, the Beverly Hills Police Department said, according to the outlet.

Soon after, the couple brought the baby to the Beverly Hills Police Department to be surrendered.

The infant appeared to be in good health, but was still taken to an area hospital for a checkup, police said.

Police in Beverly Hills handed over the case to the Los Angeles Police Department because the incident occurred in their jurisdiction.

The LAPD is working to determine whether the incident qualifies as a safe surrender.

In California, the safe surrender law states that a parent or person with lawful custody can safely surrender a baby confidentially and without fear of persecution at a public or private hospital, fire station or other safe surrender location within 72 hours of birth.

No other details about the incident have been shared.

 

 

