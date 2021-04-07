Woman Found with Throat Particularly Severed in Lacovia

Detectives attached to the Lacovia police in St Elizabeth, have commenced an investigation surrounding the death of a female domestic helper, who was discovered with her throat slashed, at her home in Bug Lane, Lacovia, St Elizabeth, on Tuesday morning, April 6.

The deceased has been identified as 38-year-old, Keleisha Waite, also of Lacovia, St Elizabeth.

Reports by the Lacovia police are that about 7:00 am, the victim’s son travelled to check on her after they have been trying to get in touch with her without success.

Upon entering the house, he discovered his mother’s body lying in a pool of blood, on the floor, in a room at the house.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, it was discovered that Waite’s neck was partially severed, and it would appear that she might have been raped.

The Scene was processed, and Waite’s body was removed to the morgue for a post mortem examination.