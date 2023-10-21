The Kingston Central Police are seeking the public’s assistance to reunite the
family of this woman, who was found wandering in the Kingston Central area on Friday, October
20.
Reports are that, about 1:15 a.m., she was seen in the area and taken to the station. She gave her
name as ‘Icylin McDowell’; however, she is unable to provide an address to the police.
Anyone with information that can assist the police to reunite Icylin McDowell with her family is
asked to contact the Central Police at 876-922-8860, the 119 police emergency number, or the
nearest police station.
Woman Found Wandering in Kingston Central
