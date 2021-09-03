Woman Found Murdered at Home in St Ann

Residents in Fort George, St Ann have been plunged into mourning, following the brutal murder of 55-year-old Oakley Atkinson-Pryce, popularly known as ‘Mamma,’ on Thursday evening ( September 2).

Her mutilated body was discovered naked and face-down in blood on the floor of her house.

Residents said Atkinson-Pryce was living alone because her son who lived with her, is now abroad on a farm work program.

The front grille of her concrete home was found secured, raising the possibility that the killer entered through the back door.

Investigations are ongoing.

