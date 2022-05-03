Woman Found Dead in Hurlock, St James

Dadrian O’Connor is still in shock after discovering her 20-year-old daughter Christie ‘Kiddy’ McBean slain, with a stab wound to the chest at home in Hurlock, St. James.  morning.

McBean, who worked at a contact center in Montego Bay, was discovered in a pool of blood by her mother at 6:30 a.m. on Monday.

Her six-month-old daughter was found dehydrated in her crib. The mother is presumed to have been murdered on Saturday, and the infant had not been fed since.

The community has been in shock over the death of the former St James High School student.

As police investigate the death, a man from Catherine Hall, St James, has been named as a person of interest.

According to a police source, the man, David Brown, was seen with McBean last Saturday and was known to her.

Brown is being asked to get in touch with the Montego Bay police immediately, as they believe he can help them with the investigation.

