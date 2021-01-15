Woman Found Dead in Accompong Town

The Black River police have commenced a probe into the death of a woman who was discovered dead at her home in Accompong Town, on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Darcia Huggins, also of Accompong Town district, St Elizabeth.

Reports by the Black River police are that shortly after 8:20 pm, residents in the community went to make inquiries about Huggins whereabouts after she was not seen for several days.

On entering her house she was discovered unresponsive and the police were summoned.

On the arrival of the lawmen, Hugging was seen lying on her back, with blood coming from the mouth. The blood was removed to the morgue pending a post mortem examination.