Woman Found Dead, After Drinking 21 Cups of Rum to Mark Her 21st Birthday

A St. Catherine woman who drank 21 shots of rum in celebration of her 21st birthday, was discovered dead at approximately 9am on her birthday.

She has been identified as 21-year-old Shenoya Brown, of Kentish District in St Catherine.

According to sources, Brown drank 21 huge cups of white rum on the night of Wednesday, September 21. She went to bed that night, but was found unresponsive in bed on Thursday morning, which would have been her birthday.
A video of Brown taking shots of rum while counting to 21 has since gone viral on social media.

