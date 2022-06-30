Woman Fined for Possessing Lobster During Closed Season  

Candace McIntosh was fined $10,000 in the St. James Parish Court on Wednesday for allegedly selling 33 pounds of spine-tailed lobster outside of the prescribed fishing season.

She pleaded guilty with explanation to the charge of possession of lobster during the closed season.

The court was not given the circumstances of the case, but McIntosh told presiding parish judge Sasha Smith-Ashley that she had the lobster for around six months.

“We have it for about six months, your honour,” said McIntosh.

“Yes, but there is a procedure you have to follow, so that does not matter. You have to be able to account for it,” Smith-Ashley said. before ordering McIntosh to pay a fine of $10,000 or spend 10 days in prison.

Lobster is not always in season in Jamaica.  In the waters of Jamaica, the annual lobster breeding season starts in late spring and lasts until early summer. As a result, the period from April 1 to June 30 each year is known as the “closed” season.

According to Jamaican legislation, spiny lobsters that have been declared to the licensing authorities and are in storage between April 1 and 21 may be sold, exported, or processed during this 21-day period. On the other hand, it will be unlawful for anybody to possess any kind of spiny lobsters, spiny lobster parts, or spiny lobster products after April 21. It doesn’t matter whether the lobster is fresh, frozen, or otherwise. Criminal charges will be brought against those found in violation.

 

